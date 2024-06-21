Practical Magic 2 is in the works nearly 26 years after the original movie premiered — with Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock reprising their starring roles.

Warner Bros. announced in June via TikTok that a follow-up to the original film, based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman, is officially in “development.”

In addition to Kidman and Bullock appearing in the film as sisters Gillian and Sally Owens, respectively, the costars are also set to produce alongside Denise Di Novi. Filmmaker Akiva Goldsman (The Client, Batman Forever, I, Robot, Cinderella Man), has reportedly been tapped to write the screenplay.

Who Is Cast in ‘Practical Magic 2’?

Kidman confirmed on June 13 that she and Bullock will return for the sequel.

“Yes I will be in it,” Kidman told People. “And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that. There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this.”

It’s unclear at this time if any other original cast members, which included Evan Rachel Wood, Stockard Channing, Alexandra Artrip, Aidan Quinn and more, will appear in the sequel.

Related: ‘Practical Magic’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Practical Magic’s spellbinding tale of the Owens sisters’ quest to break their family curse isn’t just a film for the Halloween season — although it’s a must watch during the fall. The 1998 film starred Sandra Bullock as Sally Owens and Nicole Kidman as Gillian Owens, both of whom are unlucky in love thanks to […]

What Is the Plot of ‘Practical Magic 2’?

Most details for the movie are under wraps and when asked about the plot, Kidman teased to People, “You have to ask Sandy.”

“We’ve been circling it for a while, but you know, it’s still in [the early stages],” she added.

The 1998 original film, directed by Griffin Dunne, followed sisters Gillian and Sally, descendants of a long line of witches raised by their aunts after their parent’s death from a family curse. After Sally accidentally kills Gillian’s abusive boyfriend, the pair must use their practical magic to destroy his evil spirit before it kills them.

Although the film received mixed reviews after its release and lost money during its box office run, it has since gained a cult following.

When Does ‘Practical Magic 2’ Come Out?

There is no set release date for Practical Magic 2 and filming has yet to begin. Warner Bros.

simply teased in its announcement that it would be “coming soon.”

Related: Celebrities Who've Played Witches in Movies and TV Are you a good witch or a bad witch? Both, in some actresses’ case! In the late 1930s, onscreen witches made their mark on popular culture when Snow White and the Seven Dwarves and The Wizard of Oz premiered in 1937 and 1939, respectively. What led to tons of iconic celebrity costumes (remember Ellen DeGeneres […]

What Have Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock Said About a ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel?

The sequel may have taken over two decades to get made, but Kidman and Bullock have said nothing but positive things about filming the original.

“I love that movie,” Kidman said of Practical Magic when she reunited with Bullock at the 2018 Academy Awards red carpet. “I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above their [level of understanding] … But we’re really good sisters.”

Bullock, for her part, said she had a “great time” filming with Kidman before reminiscing about the iconic “midnight margaritas” scene.

“We weren’t drunk when we shot these parts or when we did our close-ups,” Bullock recalled in a clip from Today that resurfaced in 2019. “But we had to reshoot a scene where it was far away and we were on our backs and Nicole just put the bottle on the table and said, ‘You know what? There’s no reason we shouldn’t be drunk here.’ And I said, ‘You know what? That’s true.’ ”

Will Griffin Dunne Direct the ‘Practical Magic’ Sequel?

It is not known if Dunne will be asked to sign on to the project, but Bullock praised his storytelling abilities in June while attending a book party celebrating his memoir, The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir.

“You feel like you were always in the back seat experiencing it all with him. He has lived more lives than a cat,” Bullock told reporters. “I don’t know anyone who has experienced what he has and can still manage to find the love and humor in even the darkest of places.”