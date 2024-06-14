The Owens sisters are casting their spell once again, thanks to the incantations of Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock.

Kidman, 56, revealed in a Thursday, June 13, interview with Entertainment Tonight that the duo have been talking about a sequel to Practical Magic for “a while.” She added, “Warner Bros. was just going to put feelers out and [now it’s happening]!”

The 1998 film follows witch sisters Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman), who face a deadly curse that threatens their chance at everlasting love. Based on a novel of the same name, the movie also starred Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as the sisters’ aunts, who raised them after the death of their parents.

“It’ll be interesting, because, when it was first released, the way in which it was so sort of outrageous and now [it’s not],” Kidman shared. “There’s a whole reason to do it. There is something nice about [having a reason to do it].”

While she didn’t offer up any plot details, the Big Little Lies star added that the sequel will “ultimately” be about sisters. “I obviously have a sister and I’m raising sisters right now, so there’s so much there anyway,” Kidman said. “[The question is] how does that translate into now?”

Warner Bros. teased that there was more to come from the Owens sisters in a since-deleted social media post on Sunday, June 9, showing three candles being lit. The following day, Warner announced that a Practical Magic sequel was in the works.

“It’s official… Practical Magic 2 is coming!” the film studio captioned a TikTok video set to “Coconut” by Harry Nilsson, a song featured in the original film.

Kidman confirmed that she and Bullock, 59, would be reprising their roles in a recent interview with People. “There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this,’” she noted.

The pair had a red carpet reunion at the Oscars in 2018, when Kidman crashed Bullock’s interview with ABC to reminisce about their magical ‘90s film. “This is a woman I love!” Kidman declared as she approached Bullock. “When we shot [Practical Magic] together, I asked her to get some tequila. She came back with her own tequila but we drank it anyway,” Bullock quipped back.

The Family Affair star replied, “I love that movie, I showed that movie to my kids. It’s a little above them, we were really good sisters!”