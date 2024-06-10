Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman might be reuniting on the big screen for more Practical Magic.

Warner Bros. initially teased that there was more to come from the Owens sisters in a since-deleted social media post showing three candles being lit. On Monday, June 10, the film studio announced that a Practical Magic sequel was in the works.

“It’s official… Practical Magic 2 is coming!” Warner Bros. captioned a TikTok video on Monday set to “Coconut” by Harry Nilsson, a song featured in the 1998 movie.

“Me & the girls finding out that Practical Magic 2 is happening,” text on the video read, showing the original cast members dancing around.

While no casting news has been announced just yet, multiple outlets have confirmed that Bullock and Kidman are in talks to return in a starring role with a producing credit as well. Neither of the actresses have spoken publicly about the sequel thus far.

Based on the novel of the same name by Alice Hoffman, Practical Magic follows sisters Sally (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Kidman) who are taken in by their aunts Frances (Stockard Channing) and Jet (Dianne Wiest) after the death of their parents. The sisters, who grow up from a long line of witches, attempt to break the family curse which states any man who falls in love with an Owens woman will die.

“I love the movie. It’s different than the book. The movie always has to be different than a book because you’re in such a different medium. But I feel so lucky that all those truly great actresses are in one movie,” Hoffman shared in an October 2021 interview. “The fact it’s about women and women’s relationships — at its core, it’s about a form of sisterhood — I think has made it more popular over the years. So, it’s kind of a cult movie. I feel really lucky to have been involved with it.”

For years, fans have been hoping for a sequel since Hoffman’s book series features four novels. Aside from Practical Magic, the author has written The Rules of Magic, Magic Lessons and The Book of Magic.

Warner Bros. announcement on Monday is the first major update in continuing the Practical Magic franchise since 2019. At the time, Max announced that a prequel series titled Rules of Magic had been greenlit at the streamer. However, the series never came to fruition.

In terms of the film’s production, Akiva Goldsman has been tapped to write the screenplay.