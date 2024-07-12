Nikki Glaser can’t get enough of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

“I was in Europe,” Glaser, 40, recalled during the Thursday, July 11, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I was on break from tour and I was seeing Taylor Swift. That’s what I do with my free time. I was following Taylor Swift around Europe.”

The comedian said that she “saw five shows in ten days,” noting that she went to Europe just “to see” the tour.

“Europe was just like, it happened to be there while [Taylor] was there,” Glaser joked. “But it was mainly about her. I’m a huge Swiftie.”

She added, “When I have weekends off from my own tour, I fly to go see her. I make efforts — I’m like a divorced dad doing his best to see his daughter.”

While Glaser predicted that Swift, 34, “has no idea” who she is, she joked that the singer might be “aware of me” because of how often Glaser brings her up.

“I can’t stop,” she added. “I’ve seen her 17 times in 15 months … I’m addicted. It gives me a surge of dopamine that I can’t describe, so it’s kind of either that or cocaine, and luckily, I can afford both.”

Glaser said she understands that attending so many concerts is “excessive” but attempted to explain the backstory of her fandom.

“When the tour was first announced, I was like, ‘I want to go to every show.’ But of course I was like, ‘Oh, you can’t. That’s just too much. It’ll look weird,’” she recalled. “And then I remember, I was going to go to, like, two or three and then my boyfriend was like, ‘You love her so much. You work so hard … you should go to every show you can go to.’ And so I did.”

While it seemed like a loving suggestion from the boyfriend in question, Glaser joked, “It turned out he was cheating on me, so he kind of wanted me out of town,” adding, “Having a boyfriend who doesn’t love you makes [Taylor’s] music sound all the better.”

Glaser proudly pointed out that she’s “never once” left a show to use the bathroom. “For whatever reason, my body is just like, ‘You’re not gonna do that right now,’” she said. “It’s never a dull moment.”

She’s already spent a “total of 60 hours” seeing Swift’s tour, which officially kicked off in March 2023 and is set to end later this year — and Glaser’s not done yet. “I’m going to go to more,” she said. “This number is just going to keep going up.”