It’s no secret that Nikki Glaser is one of the biggest Taylor Swift fans around.

The comedian has long been open about her love of the 14-time Grammy Award winner – so much that she opted to go to the Eras Tour nine times in 2023 instead of freezing her eggs.

“I just want to say that it was a conscious decision,” Glaser said during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show in October that year. “I’ve been to nine Eras Tour shows this year. When I’m not on tour, I just go to her tour. It just fills my life up with so much joy.”

Glaser went on to tell host Kelly Clarkson that being child-free partly gave her the financial freedom to follow Swift on tour.

“I kind of did the math and I’m like ‘If I had kids I’d be paying for, like, dance camp and swim lessons,’” she continued. “I should just use all this money. And I was going to freeze my eggs in January and that’s, like, about how much it costs. And then I just decided not to freeze them, I decided to burn them.”

Keep reading for more of Glaser’s biggest Swiftie moments.

Running Into Travis Kelce Backstage in Amsterdam

Glaser fangirled after she bumped into Swift’s boyfriend at one of her shows in Amsterdam in July 2024.

“We’re on our way out early and we just spotted Travis [Kelce] sprinting through the halls to get backstage,” Glaser quipped in a TikTok video. “I’ve met him before [but] I didn’t have time to say anything but, ‘We love you, Travis.’ And we do.”

Sharing a Sweet Video of Swift and Kelce in Dublin

Glaser shared a video of the moment Swift noticed Kelce in the crowd during one of her Eras concerts in Dublin in June 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs star flew in to surprise her after attending his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s wedding.

“When you notice your boyfriend in the crowd,” Glaser captioned the clip via her Instagram Story, which showed Swift singing “August” in a flowing red dress while gazing out into the audience.

Taking Her Parents to the ‘Eras Tour’

Glaser took her parents, Edward and Julie Glaser, to the Tortured Poets Department artist’s third and final show in Dublin, Ireland, in June 2024.

Though the trio appeared to have a great time, Glaser’s mom and dad found themselves in hot water after commenting on Julia Roberts‘ “weird” and “gross” interaction with Kelce. Roberts raised eyebrows when she was spotted scratching the three-time Super Bowl champ’s chest and rubbing her hands on his shoulders inside the VIP tent at Aviva Stadium.

The duo later issued an apology in July via Nikki’s Instagram Story, in which Julie shared that she “should’ve said something different than the word gross,” adding, “It’s not a nice word. … So, I’m issuing an apology right now for using the word — but I think it was really weird.”

Julie continued to clarify that she “meant to say just weird, not [gross] and weird.” Edward hilariously chimed in, noting that it was “too late” to take back her comments.

Buying ‘Eras Tour’ Tickets Instead of Freezing Her Eggs

After revealing that she bought Eras Tour concert tickets instead of freezing her eggs on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Glaser said she didn’t regret her decision.

“You know what? I’m going to take that chunk of money that I was going to use to do that and I’m just going to have a really fun summer,” she told Clarkson. “So I went buck wild and it was so fun.”

Owning Taylor Swift Merch

While speaking exclusively with Us Weekly in July 2022, the Good Clean Filth comedian shared that she owns “upward of 25 Taylor Swift shirts.”

Apologizing for Body-Shaming Comments

While speaking exclusively with Us in 2015, Glaser – who called Swift’s music “too good” – made a body-shaming comment aimed at the singer and her “girl squad” at the time.

“She’s too skinny, it bothers me,” she said. “You have to have a thigh gap to hang with her.”

Five years later, Glaser issued an apology to Swift after her comments were included in Swift’s Netflix documentary, Miss Americana.

“Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year,” Glaser wrote via Instagram in January 2020. “It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music.”

She added, “This quote should be used as an example of ‘projection’ in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my ‘work’ at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably ‘feeling fat’ that day and was jealous.”