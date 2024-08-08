Nikki Glaser is channeling her disappointment about Taylor Swift’s canceled Eras Tour shows in Vienna into music.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, August 7, the comedian, 40, and her sister, Lauren Glaser, rewrote Swift’s “Cruel Summer” to better fit their travel experience.

“We’re stuck at an airport gate / On our way to Vienna on a flight that was late,” they sang. “Planning outfits and singing songs / We had no idea how things could go wrong.”

The siblings continued, “Then we get a text from our mom, saying that the shows have been canceled / because [of] a threat from a bomb / And we screamed in a Hudson News, ‘What the hell do I do with these goddamn sparkly shoes?’ / I dyed my hair pink for nothing / We’re f–ked!”

Nikki and her sister had tickets to see one of Swift’s three concerts at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium. The shows — scheduled for Thursday, August 8, Friday, August 9, and Saturday, August 10 — were canceled earlier on Wednesday after police arrested two men for allegedly planning a terror attack at the venue.

Swift, 34, has not publicly addressed the incident. Nikki and Lauren, meanwhile, still traveled to the Austrian city as planned.

“Unintended 32-hour layover in DC before we finally head to Vienna for no reason,” Nikki captioned an Instagram Story on Wednesday. “JK, I know Vienna has other things to offer besides Taylor Swift but name even one!!!”

The Glaser siblings landed in Vienna early on Thursday, with Nikki sharing Austrian newspaper coverage of the arrest via her Instagram Story.

Nikki is a major fan of Swift, previously attending multiple Eras Tour shows in Dublin, Amsterdam and more cities.

“I was on break from tour and I was seeing Taylor Swift. That’s what I do with my free time. I was following Taylor Swift around Europe,” Nikki said last month during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I saw five shows in 10 days. Europe was just like, it happened to be there while [Taylor] was there. But it was mainly about her. I’m a huge Swiftie.”

In October 2023, Nikki revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she spent more than $25,000 to attend nine different Eras concerts.

“I kind of did the math and I’m like, ‘If I had kids I’d be paying for, like, dance camp and swim lessons,’” she joked at the time. “I should just use all this money. And I was going to freeze my eggs in January and that’s, like, about how much it costs. And then I just decided not to freeze them, I decided to burn them.”