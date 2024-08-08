Taylor Swift fans are attempting to stay strong after her concerts in Vienna were canceled for safety concerns.

Following news of the cancellation on Wednesday, August 7, groups of Swifties reconvened on Vienna’s recently renamed Cornelia Street to find solace in one another. (The Austrian city paid homage to Swift, 34, and her Lover song by changing the street’s name ahead of her scheduled tour dates.)

According to footage shared via social media, fans sang Swift’s biggest hits on the sidewalk and traded friendship bracelets — an Eras tradition inspired by the lyrics to “You’re On Your Own, Kid” — as they would have during the shows. There is also a “bracelet tree” for fans to hang their beaded baubles on as decoration.

Swift was scheduled to perform three concerts at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna between Thursday, August 8, and Saturday, August 10. Concert organizer Barracuda Music confirmed earlier on Wednesday that the shows would not go on following an alleged terrorist plot.

“Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Vienna shows canceled due to government officials confirmation of planned terrorist attack,” an Instagram statement read. “With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone’s safety.”

In the statement, Barracuda noted that all ticket holders would be refunded. A message on Swift’s website added that all tickets would be “automatically refunded within the next 10 business days.”

Swift has not publicly addressed the situation after Austrian law enforcement officials took two men into police custody. Per a Wednesday news conference, police believe one of the suspects, a 19-year-old, may have pledged allegiance to ISIS. A raid of the teenager’s home revealed a stockpile of chemical substances. An investigation is currently ongoing to determine whether the materials could have been used to build a bomb.

Swift’s Eras Tour is expected to continue with five shows at London’s Wembley Stadium beginning on Thursday, August 15. British police are currently monitoring the situation to ensure the highly anticipated events can run smoothly and safely.

“London plays host to a significant number of very high profile events each year with millions of visitors having a safe and enjoyable experience,” a spokesperson for the city’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday, August 8. “The Met works closely with venue security teams and other partners to ensure there are appropriate security and policing plans in place.”

Some London ticket holders are also offering Vienna fans the chance to purchase their seats for face value via social media.