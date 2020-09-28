Thinking out loud. Noel Gallagher slammed today’s music artists in a new interview, causing the hashtag #NoelGallagherIsOverParty to trend on Twitter.

“Music now is style over substance,” the former Oasis member, 53, said on the “Matt Morgan’s Funny How?” podcast. “I find that these young ­people in the music game — they f–king look great, they’ve all got tattoos and the image and all that f–king bollocks, but really they’re just s–t. They’re not saying anything.”

He continued, “The biggest-selling acts are s–t, whereas when I was growing up the biggest-selling acts were the best acts. The biggest band in the world was usually the best band in the world. Now the biggest thing in the world is f–king Taylor Swift. What? F–k off.”

Gallagher went on to name David Bowie, Freddie Mercury and T. Rex’s Marc Bolan as artists he considers to be “proper, flamboyant rock stars.”

“There’ll never be people like that because musicians will never make that kind of money — and the ones that do, like Ed Sheeran, f–king whatever,” he said. “There’ll be no more private jets or David Bowie rocking into King’s Cross Station dressed as a Nazi. There’ll be none of that anymore because ­people will be cowed by social media.”

The English singer-songwriter has taken aim at Swift, 30, and Sheeran, 29, a number of times over the years. During an interview with Stereogum in November 2017, he said, “I don’t know anyone in my life who’s a fan [of Swift].” However, he admitted that the “Betty” singer “could’ve made her way in Oasis.”

For his part, Sheeran, who once covered Oasis’ 1995 hit “Wonderwall,” told The Guardian in March 2017, “I know Noel Gallagher doesn’t like my music, but I get on with him as a person, so why does it f–king matter?”

Criticism aside, 2020 has been a big year for both Swift and Sheeran. Her album Folklore recently topped the Billboard 200 chart for the seventh week since its July 24 release, breaking Whitney Houston’s long-standing record for the most cumulative weeks at No. 1. The “Thinking Out Loud” crooner, meanwhile, welcomed daughter Lyra with his wife, Cherry Seaborn, in August amid his music hiatus.