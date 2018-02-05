It’s tearin’ up our hearts. Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LII did not include his ‘NSync bandmates, much to the chagrin of fans and celebrities alike.

Still, following the “Sexy Back” singer’s set on Sunday, February 4, members of the beloved former boy band took to social media to applaud the 37-year-old Grammy winner on his performance and also readdress the reunion rumors.

“#ToldYa,” Lance Bass wrote. “But no worries, we will all be together this spring for the star ceremony. Awesome halftime Justin!”

Meanwhile the official ‘NSync twitter added, “Well done @jtimberlake you killed it! #nfl #pepsihalftime”

Joey Fatone, who squashed the hopes of fans on January 23 when he told TMZ that the group would not be joining Timberlake onstage, wrote: “I may have not been in the halftime show .. I was in a @MonsterProducts commercial 😊”

And it seemed that Chris Kirkpatrick tuned in for all the right reasons. Before the big game, Kirkpatrick wore a Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospital for Children’s jacket in a selfie captioned: “The only team I’m rooting for today! Way to go @jtimberlake !!! Make us proud!”

The only team I’m rooting for today! Way to go @jtimberlake !!! Make us proud! pic.twitter.com/6hQRzpqrcR — Chris Kirkpatrick (@IamCKirkpatrick) February 4, 2018

After the halftime show, he added excitedly, “Wow wow wow! Best halftime of all time!!!!!! Way to go @jtimberlake that just made me so proud!!!!”

JC Chasez, however, stayed mum on Sunday evening. As previously reported, he exclusively told Us Weekly in December that “the answer is no,” to the Super Bowl performance rumors. “I know people want to hear a different answer but we felt like we did what we set out to do,” he told Us at the time.

While the former boy band members, including Timberlake, had prepared fans for months by denying all talk of a reunion, it didn’t stop them from expressing their disappointment — and celebrities were among them.

“But….. *NSYNC…… 😭😭😭😭😭,” Demi Lovato tweeted with crying emojis.

The hilarious account representing Deadpool added: “Lord, if you can hear me, please: Give us an @NSYNC reunion tonight. #DPtheSB #SB52”

Dancing With the Stars winner Jordan Fisher joked: “JT forgot to bring *NSYNC out.”

Arrow actor Colton Haynes used the maximum characters allowed on Twitter to express his love for ‘NSync. “I’m not 100% sure of this but I might have the biggest *NSYNC memorabilia collection in the world that I bought at auction,” he wrote. “It’s not gonna happen but they deserve to have a reunion at the Super Ball today & not just a 30 second bullshit one.”

The five guys who made up the group — which formed in 1995 — ultimately went their separate ways in the early 2000s. They briefly reunited for a performance at the 2013 VMAs.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!