If you were hoping for an ‘NSync reunion when Justin Timberlake performs at the Super Bowl halftime show next month, this may tear up your heart. Joey Fatone says it isn’t gonna happen.

The former boybander was asked about it over the weekend by TMZ Sports. “I’m here right now,” Fatone, who was wearing an ‘NSync T-shirt, said when approached by a videographer outside Delilah restaurant in L.A. “If I was doing something, I’d be at rehearsals right now … so obviously, there’s your proof.”

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” the singer added. “He’s doing his thing.”

Fellow ‘NSyncer JC Chasez previously told Us Weekly that he was keeping “an open mind” about a possible reunion.

TMZ also asked Fatone if Timberlake, 36, should bring Janet Jackson onstage after her infamous wardrobe malfunction when they performed together at the 2004 Super Bowl. “He’s not that kind of person. He’s not controversial like that,” Fatone, 40, replied.

‘NSync last performed together in 2013, when the “Sexy Back” singer received the Video Vanguard award at the MTV Video Music Awards, but it’s worth noting that JT and his former band members also denied they were reuniting prior to that memorable performance.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed back in September that Timberlake was finalizing a deal to headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show in Minnesota. He confirmed the news the following month and revealed that he was already brainstorming ideas.

“I’ve watched a ton of [previous halftime shows] just to make sure that we’re not pulling out any gags,” Timberlake said during an appearance on Sunday Night Football in October. “People are flying, and Lady Gaga jumped from the top of the stadium or something. I don’t know, man. I’m 36 now. I don’t know how much of that I can do anymore.”

The “Filthy” singer is set to perform at the big game on February 4, two days after the release of his fourth album, Man of the Woods.

He previously took the stage at the halftime show in 2001 with ‘NSync and in 2004 with Jackson, later coining the phrase “Nipplegate.” He told NBC Sports anchor Mike Tirico in October that another wardrobe malfunction “won’t happen this time.”

