The Olympics are cool and all, but sometimes watching a hot guy pop an Ollie on his skateboard is better than winning a medal.

Nyjah Huston gave Us Weekly the perfect reason to check him out online following his impressive 2024 Paris Olympics run on July 29. While he was fully clothed when taking home a bronze medal for Team USA in the men’s street skateboarding final, the intricate ink covering his entire body was still peeking out as the 29-year-old athlete competed.

“What a feeling being out there representing the country!!!” Huston shared via Instagram on July 30, standing alongside Japan’s Yuto Horigome and USA teammate Jagger Eaton who won gold and silver, respectively. “The energy was real. I appreciate everyone for the good vibes and support.”

He added: “We left it all out there and I’m proud to say I put on a solid show for the USA! Hyped to be standing on the podium with these two who absolutely destroyed. But most of all, just hyped and thankful for this life of skateboarding.”

After becoming a total thirst monster following Olympic skateboarding, Us did some digging and — if you were wondering — Huston does have tattoos all over his body.

The athlete got his first taste of ink in 2013, and at first it was a hard no.

“I wasn’t ready for that, and I don’t even know if I ever wanted one,” he told Inked Magazine in 2020, after some prompting from a friend, Huston said “f—k it” and so it began.

Now, Huston has estimated he has a total of over 200 tattoos.

While skateboarding in the California heat like he’s used to, it’s no surprise that Houston constantly has his chest tattoos on full display. Yes, we are alluding to the amount of shirtless posts she shares via Instagram on the daily.

“No one used to train for skating [or] workout in the gym,” he told Men’s Health in 2021, ahead of his first appearance in the Olympics. “It just wasn’t a thing. It’s always been an individual sport. With the Olympics coming up, that’s why people [are] taking it more seriously and actually being more healthy and being in the gym.”

During the same interview, Huston admitted that skateboarding allows him to do more than just stay fit.

“The important thing to me is being productive,” he told the magazine. “It helps me feel good as a person, helps me feel strong, helps me feel like I’m doing something throughout my days.”