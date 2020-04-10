Offset Takes Fans Inside the World of Cars on Quibi’s ‘Skrrt With Offset’

“Bad and Boujee” cars. Offset opened up about his passion for luxury wheels and is giving fans an inside look into the world’s most enviable cars in his new series.

The Migos rapper, 28, has a garage of over 30 sports and luxury cars, and his passion sparked from a young age. “I’ve been interested in cars since I was 5 years old when I first watched my grandfather work on his 1972 Aston [Martin] that he still has now today,” telling Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, April 7, while discussing his new Quibi show, SKRRT With Offset.

Fans can connect with the musician and his passion for cars via his new Quibi series, which explores the behind-the-scenes world of the most tricked out cars alongside his celebrity friends including Quavo, Chance the Rapper and of course wife Cardi B.

The superstar rap couple have put their love for luxury cars on full display in the past when surprising one another with brand new birthday whips. In 2017, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper gifted her then-fiancé with a $400,000 Rolls Royce Wraith for his 26th birthday. The next year, the “Walk It Talk It” rapper surprised his love with a $200,000 Lamborghini Truck. “I had gotten her a Lamborghini truck before. We had the first one in America for her birthday,” he tells Us.

Though Offset’s passion for cars is unprecedented, he tells Us his Rolls wasn’t the best gift he has ever received from Cardi. “The best gift she’s ever given me is my child. And the second best thing is the car,” the rapper said with a laugh, referring to their 21-month-old daughter Kulture who they welcomed in July 2018.

Another famous face featured on SKRRT With Offset is car enthusiast Jay Leno. The guest spot happened after the Versace rapper bumped into the comedian, 69, at the airport. “It was meant to be,” he recalled, sharing that the former late-night host was immediately on board with the idea of showing off his collection.

Cardi, 27 and Kulture make a special appearance in an episode to surprise children affected by cancer.

“We were just trying to give back to those kids who are going through their health issues and fighting a strong battle against cancer,” he said. “I partnered up with American Cancer Society. We’ve been partnered for the last two years and I just help to raise money to fund more research on cancer ‘cause, you know, it’s killing our people. Just to be able to touch those kids, give them a lifetime experience from me and Cardi and the smiles on their faces, the enjoyment that came behind it was just beautiful.”

Kulture is already following in her father’s footsteps when it comes to his love of cars. Offset tells Us, “She always wants to have one. She always wants to be able to drive [and] get in her little car every time she sees it. She loves them, and I know it comes from me.”

SKRRT With Offset is now available on Quibi.