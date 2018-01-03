Olivia Munn to Host Critics’ Choice Awards 2018

She’s doing just fine! Olivia Munn has landed a new gig hosting the Critics’ Choice Awards 2018 amid reports that her ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers has moved on with Danica Patrick.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 37, will lead the star-studded event on Thursday, January 11, at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Olivia hosting this year’s ceremony, and know that she will deliver an entertaining and sharp-witted evening to everyone in the room, and the viewers at home,” Broadcast Film Critics Association president Joey Berlin said in a statement. “Beyond her skills as an actress, Olivia’s work as an activist within the industry gives her a powerful voice, making her the perfect candidate to lead this night honoring the best and brightest in film and television.”

As previously reported, Munn was one of six women to allege sexual misconduct against director Brett Ratner in November 2017. The following month, she penned a candid essay for Entertainment Weekly about the “abuse of power” in Hollywood and expressed her staunch support for the “#MeToo” movement.

The news comes one day after the sports gossip blog Terez Owens reported that the Office Christmas Party star’s ex Rodgers, 34, was spotted on a date with Patrick, 35. “Danica and Aaron were all over each other, kissing and couldn’t seem to keep their hands off each other,” an eyewitness claimed to the site, noting that the NFL pro and the NASCAR driver had dinner together after Christmas at his favorite restaurant, Chives, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “This is on the extreme down low, as they both want to keep this quiet for now. It’s early but they are really hitting it off.”

A source also claimed to Us Weekly that the two athletes are dating.

As previously reported, Rodgers and Munn split in April 2017 after three years together. According to an insider, the duo ended their romance due to tension the model had with the quarterback’s family. Meanwhile, Patrick and fellow race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. called it quits on their five-year relationship in December 2017.

The 23rd Annual Critics Choice Awards will air on the CW Thursday, January 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

