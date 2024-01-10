Olivia Rodrigo has someone in mind for a duet — and it may not come as a shock to fans that it’s Noah Kahan.

“I love Noah Kahan, I think he’s so great, and he’s very inspiring,” Rodrigo, 20, gushed to Variety during the Governors Awards on Tuesday, January 9. “So, one of these days.”

While Rodrigo and Kahan, 27, have not performed a duet together just yet, the pair have previously covered each other’s songs. In October 2023, Rodrigo covered Kahan’s 2022 hit “Stick Season” for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

After Rodrigo’s performance, Kahan took to his TikTok account that same month to post his reaction to the cover, writing on the clip, “Olivia covering ‘Stick Season’? Her song now.”

“I’d give her my entire discography,” he continued in the caption. “Olivia thank you so much.”

Kahan returned the gesture in November 2023 when he was joined by the band Tiny Habits to perform a cover of Rodrigo’s 2023 track “Lacy” for the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

While Rodrigo has taken the music industry by storm, the “Vampire” singer initially became famous as an actress. When asked on Tuesday when she’s planning to pursue acting again, Rodrigo replied that it’s “the million dollar question.”

“I would love to,” Rodrigo told Variety. “I think that would be really fun. I love movies, I love telling stories.”

As for what genre she’s hoping to dabble in, Rodrigo said she wants to do a “coming-of-age thing” before she’s “actually of age.”

“Maybe I am of age already, I don’t know,” Rodrigo said with a laugh. “But yeah, I just love telling stories, whether that be a song or a movie. That’s just something that really excites me.”

Rodrigo’s acting resume includes the 2015 American Girl movie Grace Stirs Up Success, a 2017 episode of New Girl, the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark and Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

After she rose to musical fame for her 2021 hit “Drivers License,” Rodrigo returned to HSMTMTS in 2022 but transitioned from being a series regular to a recurring cast member. She officially exited her role as Nini later in season 3.

“I felt really confident about that ending, and Olivia is so busy with her songwriting career. At this point, we are introducing so many new people, the OG characters, and we wanted to bring back other really important characters,” creator Tim Federle told Variety in August 2023, adding that Rodrigo knows from him that “she can always come back.”

HSMTMTS wrapped up its fourth and final season in August 2023.