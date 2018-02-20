Ouch! Team USA skier Gus Kenworthy shared a photo of a massive bruise on Instagram Tuesday, February 20, and we feel his pain.

In the pic, Kenworthy can be seen holding up his shirt with his pants pulled down to expose a bruise that covers his entire hip and part of his leg. The 26-year-old Olympian captioned the post, “Just a bruised peach.” Kenworthy also posted the photo on Twitter with the caption, “A peach hasn’t been this destroyed since Timothée Chalamet in Call Me by Your Name.”

Just a bruised peach.🍑 A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Feb 20, 2018 at 7:49am PST

Britney Spears Shows Love for Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon During 2018 Winter Olympics

In addition to breaking his thumb in practice before the skiing finals, Kenworthy also shared on his Instagram Story February 16 that he had a hematoma on his hip that had been drained of six vials of blood.

The freestyle skier competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, but the podium eluded him. Kenworthy finished the Men’s Ski Slopestyle in 12th place. The American athlete won silver in the same event at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Gus Kenworthy and Boyfriend Matt Wilkas Share ‘Historic’ Kiss at 2018 Winter Olympics

Though Kenworthy didn’t take home a medal, he has been praised for being a face for the LGBT community during the Olympics. Kenworthy, who publicly came out in an ESPN interview in October 2015, spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about being an inspiration for other people. “I think I sometimes forget about it and then I’ll have an interaction with someone that will make me kind of remember and realize and it’s like the one thing that makes me the most proud of anything I’ve ever done in my life, because it’s been able to help over people,” he said.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!