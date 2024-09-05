Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Dead at 33 After Being Set on Fire by Boyfriend

Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has died at the age of 33 after being doused in petrol and set on fire by her boyfriend, according to multiple reports.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence,” Uganda’s athletics federation shared via X on Thursday, September 5.

“As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace,” the post concluded.

Cheptegei was taken to hospital on Sunday, September 1, following a disagreement with her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, at her home in Kenya, reported the BBC and the Associated Press.

Dr. Owen Menach, acting director of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, where Cheptegei was admitted, told local media that Cheptegei died after all her organs failed on Wednesday, September 4, per the BBC and Sky News.

Donald Rukare, the president of Uganda’s Olympic committee, wrote via X on Thursday, “We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei OLY following a vicious attack by her boyfriend.”

“May her gentle soul rest in peace and we strongly condemn violence against women. This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure,” Rukare added.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom previously said that Ndiema “bought a jerrican of petrol, poured it on her and set her ablaze during a disagreement” that took place on Sunday, per the AP.

“The couple were heard quarreling outside their house,” Kosiom said, according to the BBC, who referred to Ndiema as Cheptegei’s “former” boyfriend in their report. “During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.”

The AP reported that Ndiema received burns during the incident as well and both were taken to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, in Eldoret, a city in Kenya.

Cheptegei competed as a long-distance and marathon runner for Uganda in the 2024 Paris Olympics, finishing in 44th place.

The AP reported that she and Ndemia had argued over land that her house was built on. Cheptegei’s parents said the athlete bought land and moved to Trans Nzoia in order to continue her training.

After the incident, police commander Kosiom spoke with The Standard, revealing that neighbors put out the fire before rushing Cheptegei and Ndiema to the hospital. A “five-liter yellow jerrican, a bag and a black marvin” and “burnt mobile phone” were reportedly collected at the scene for “forensic analysis,” Kosiom continued.

Prior to Cheptegei’s appearance in this year’s Paris Olympics, she competed in various marathons. She ended 2022 with a fourth-place finish in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, which allowed her to secure her spot at the Olympics. Cheptegei has been competing as a professional athlete since 2010, winning the Kampala 10,000 meter race in Kampala, Uganda that year.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.