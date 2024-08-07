Olympian Charley Hull is getting candid about her dating expectations after going viral for smoking a cigarette on the golf course.

Hull, a 28-year-old two-time champion on the LPGA Tour, was photographed with a cigarette hanging out of her mouth at the U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster, Pennsylvania back in May. The shot drew all sorts of opinions on social media, which came as quite a shock to Hull herself.

“It was crazy,” Hull told the Daily Mail in a story published Tuesday, August 6. “Not really what I was expecting, but I guess it shows that any publicity is good publicity.”

She continued, “I’d rather make the headlines for my golf, but hopefully it helped to attract a few new fans to golf!”

Hull has previously discussed her smoking habits, saying, “everyone in my family smokes.” As for actually smoking on the golf course, Hull told reporters earlier this week that it “relaxes” her.

On the topic of golf fans, Hull said it’s not a deal-breaker if a potential partner isn’t interested in the sport — but it certainly helps.

“I’ve dated guys who golf and guys who don’t,” she revealed. “’It’s definitely easier if they do because that’s my spare time passion, too. If they don’t play, it’s harder for us to connect.”

Hull was previously married to MMA fighter Ozzie Smith. The couple tied the knot in September 2019 before splitting in 2021.

“I’ve had a taste of high-profile relationships, but I didn’t love everything that came with it,” Hull hinted of her marriage. “So I’m steering clear of that for now.”

With her busy schedule, Hull admitted it can be hard to find a partner who can accept all the chaos and commotion that comes with dating a professional athlete.

“With all the practice and travel I do, my time is seriously limited,” Hull said. “’Finding time to meet new people and really get to know them is tough. Anyone I connect with has to be cool with that and able to build a real bond over FaceTime and texts.”

Hull preached “making time for your partner and building trust through open communication is key” and vouched that if a couple shares those same values, “you can make a relationship work no matter how busy life gets.”

For the time being at least, dating is on Hull’s back burner as she competes for Team Great Britain in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“Being able to play in the Olympics is a dream,” she gushed. “I’m excited for that and also meeting new athletes that I may not have had the chance to meet.”

Unfortunately for Hull, she won’t be able to smoke on the course during her time at the Olympics as the Paris 2024 health and safety guidelines prohibit smoking at any venues except in designated areas. “It is what it is,” Hull said of the rule.

The women’s individual stroke play tournament teed off from Le Golf National on Wednesday, August 7.