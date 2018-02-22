Omarosa Manigault was in the White House for less than a year but her memories will last a lifetime. The Apprentice alum continued her political talk during the Wednesday, February 21, episode of Celebrity Big Brother. when Marissa Jaret Winokur asked if she’d ever been on Air Force One.

“Air Force One is fun! When you fly, they shut down all air traffic,” Manigault, 44, explained. “All I spent my time on Air Force One doing is calling people just to freak them out. So the operator could be like, ‘Hello, James Maslow, I have a call from Omarosa on Air Force One. Can you take it?’”

The house shared a laugh before she shocked them all with her next statement: “But you pay for the food.” Maslow, 27, immediately responded, “No way!”

“There’s no free ride in the government,” the former White House aide noted. “I got a bill and it was, like, $23 dollars, and I was like, ‘I didn’t even eat anything,’ so I called the military aid. I was like, ‘Why am I getting a bill?’ He’s like, ‘Well if you even consume the snacks, you get a flat fee.’”

Afterward, Maslow inquired about the security detail, saying he thought Barack Obama had more security than President Donald Trump has. “Why would he have more?” she asked.

“I’m not sure, I thought I read that somewhere,” the Big Time Rush star responded.

“The threats to this country and to its leader increase no matter who’s in office,” she explained before reflecting on returning to her hometown where she grew up in the projects, this time riding down the streets in the president’s motorcade.

