When Omarosa Manigault walked into the Celebrity Big Brother house, Ross Mathews said she was the one person he didn’t want to see. It looks like that quickly changed. In a sneak peek released by CBS on Thursday, February 8, the former Apprentice star opens up to Mathews about her time working in the White House.

“I felt like it was like a call for duty, I felt like I was serving my country, not serving him,” Manigault, 44, tells the TV personality when he asked why she’d even take a job working for Donald Trump. “Whenever I was accepting a political appointment, it was always about the country.”

Manigault, who appeared on the first season of The Apprentice under Trump in 2004, went on to work as the director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison at the White House in January 2017. She resigned in December 2017.

“I was haunted by tweets every single day, like what is he going to tweet next?” she continues. Mathews then asks her if anyone there was trying to help to control his actions. “I tried to be that person and then all of the people around him attacked me. It was like, ‘Keep her away. Don’t give her access. Don’t let her talk to him,’” she says, beginning to cry. “It’s not my circus, not my monkeys. I’d like to say it’s not my problem, but I can’t say that because it’s bad.”

When Ross then asks, “Should we be worried,” she nods, upsetting him even more. “It’s gonna not be OK. It’s not. It’s so bad.”

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS Thursday, February 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

