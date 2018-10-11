Want to go to the after party? Events Coordinator and Senior Reporter, Travis Cronin, has access every movie premiere and club opening — and the phone number of every facialist, stylist and spray-tan artist to the stars. Every week we do what we love to do here at Us Weekly, talk about where the stars were, what the stars wore, who they were getting cozy with and who they were feuding with! We’re taking you beyond the bouncer at the front door, and into the exclusive world of how the Hollywood elite party! Each week we will dish on the hottest Hollywood events and every trend the it girls and guys in Hollywood are into.

'Get Tressed With Us' Podcast: Royals Expert Omid Scobie Tells Us How Meghan Markle's Glam Team Preps for Events

This week, Travis and Us Weekly Editor Jen Peros get into Kim Kardashian’s and Priyanka Chopra’s night out while covered in Tiffany diamonds and dish on what Kim’s facialist told Us about her red carpet glow. They also spill the tea on Bella Hadid’s three birthday parties and what boyfriend, The Weeknd did to make it extra romantic.

Kim Kardashian Saw Brad Pitt’s Facialist This Week: Details

We also break down the new developments in the feud between hip hop queens, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, sharing all the info from our sources close to the two mavens and backstage before Cardi’s first post-baby TV show performance. We round out the podcast by dishing on what trends Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are rocking for this fall and the latest in Hollywood’s obsession with the 3-D sparkle dress.

For more of this week’s hottest party news, listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!