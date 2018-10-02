We are all about hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen below!

This week Gwen and deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed royals expert Omid Scobie to the program to talk all things Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton style.

First Gwen and Beth discuss how both the Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge are back and better than ever. Markle is back on the scene after a few weeks on hiatus. She was just out promoting her book project for charity and then she made her first solo appearance as the Duchess of Sussex. And we also recently saw Kate Middleton at the wedding of her close from of Sophie Carter in Norfolk on September, 23. The ladies discuss how Duchess Kate has always taken pains to look demure — and how that differs from Markle’s signature look. The main contrast between Middleton’s aesthetic and Markle’s: the Duchess of Cambridge favors a soft and feminine vibe. Markle, on the other hand, prefers to look sleek with clean lines — and she shows skin in a way that doesn’t feel too revealing.

‘Get Tressed With Us’ Podcast: Elisabeth Moss’ Bombshell Waves and More 2018 Emmys Hair News

Then the hosts welcome, Omid Scobie, resident royal style expert and host of the podcast “On Air.” The first thing the team addresses: Duchess Meghan’s week of firsts. “Obviously, this past few weeks were a moment for Meghan, her charity project launched a few weeks ago and then she had her first solo engagement stepping out as the Duchess of Sussex for the first time,” says Scobie. As for the excitement and freshness she’s brought with her style, “As Brits, we don’t want fakeness or showiness from our royals. What’s she’s really nailed down pat is doing things herself. She makes style decisions by herself, and she does her makeup by herself.” Love a DIY kind of girl.

According to Scobie, the key to Markle’s popularity her relatability. “Yes, Meghan is wearing Givenchy outfits, but at the same time her hair and makeup is simple. She always makes an effort to not take attention away from others.” Turns out, this is why she also wears a lot of black. “She doesn’t want to take attention away from important people and causes,” explains Scobie.

‘Get Tressed With Us’ Podcast: Justine Marjan Breaks Down the Hair Trends From NYFW S-S19

Also discussed is Meghan’s status the reigning queen of pants. It would seem the Duchess of Sussex’s penchant for comfort and practicality and function has earned her the title of “Princess Pants.”

Conversation then turns to Kate who has taken a backseat in the glam department of recent. But the gang certainly agrees that she made her comeback recently with her gorgeous blue flower crown headband — a look she wore for the second time in the two months. Could this become a new signature? Only time will tell.

Listen to the whole discussion here and get your weekly royals fashion and beauty fix!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!