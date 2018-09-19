We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity hairstylist Tommy Buckett (i.e. Elisabeth Moss’ mane man) to talk about all the best beauty looks from the 2018 Emmys red carpet.

Earlier this month, Buckett called into the podcast to offer his Emmys predictions and tease the fact that Moss would debut a hot new ‘do at the awards ceremony. As it turns out, the Handmaid’s Tale producer and actor bumped up her blonde locks just before the ceremony to a color Buckett describes as “lighter and brighter,” and her whole Emmys vibe was a lesson in Old Hollywood glamour.

Rocking a curve-hugging black Vera Wang mididress, Buckett explained that he was inspired by the “vampy,” “La Dolce Vita meets bad Sandy” feel of the frock and opted to create bombshell waves.

Instead of using a curling iron to sculpt the glossy bends, he set the hair with bobby pins and a round brush before adding heat with his Dyson dryer (we’ve got a step-by-step guide to recreating the look!). Paired with a glowing skin and a vibrant red-orange lip, Moss’ sultry glam would have made silver screen sirens like Marilyn Monroe and Jane Mansfield proud.

For more of the week’s hair and makeup news — including the Stylish team’s favorite hair moments from the 2018 Emmys — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

