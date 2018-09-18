Elisabeth Moss’ waves for the 2018 Emmy Awards on September 17 had a plot twist — hairstylist Tommy Buckett only used a curling iron to touch them up at the end but not to create them! Instead, the mane man used an old-school technique in which curls were pinned against the head and hit with hot air. The result: Voluminous curves that don’t scream “a curling iron was here!” And for those now suddenly yearning to give the method a try, Buckett gave Us the exclusive step-by-step how-to!

Step 1) Starting with her hair damp, he worked in Garnier Fructis Sky High Volume Mousse at the roots and pulled it through to the ends. Then added Garnier Smooth Blow Dry Cream from mid-shaft down to protect against heat and add shine.

He twisted sections of hair into coils against her head, using a clip to hold them in place. Step 4) After her whole head was in pinned curls, her swapped in the diffuser attachment on the dryer and hit her strands with hot hair on low air flow. "I let this cool for 15 min and took out the pin curls to get a shiny bouncy curl that looks polished and beautiful," the stylist says. Step 5) After misting Garnier Fructis Texture Tease Finishing Spray at the root, he backcombed a bit for height. Step 6) He fired up both a curling iron and flat iron to exaggerate some of the bends in the hair to ensure they stayed all night. Step 7) To finish, Buckett brushed out the waves and locked the style in with hairspray.

