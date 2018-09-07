We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity hair guru Tommy Buckett (i.e. Elisabeth Moss’ go-to guy) about what to expect on the 2018 Emmys red carpet — and it may involve a massive hair change for one of the night’s biggest stars.

Buckett explained that he typically starts brainstorming ideas for his clients’ award show looks after getting a pic of the dress or outfit they will be wearing, which usually affords him “a few weeks” to prep. With that said, all the planning may be for naught, if he or the rest of the glam squad is inspired to go in a different direction on the day of the event.

In the case of Moss, who has an astounding number of Emmy nominations this year between her starring role and executive producer title on the Hulu smash hit Handmaid’s Tale, Buckett said the blonde beauty has been making a conscious choice as of late to move away from frilly ball gowns towards a more “sophisticated, boss lady” look.

For the 2018 Emmys, he shared that he’s currently thinking about “doing something very different” for the star — leaving her hair down and “slightly more messy and tousled” than what we’re used to seeing on her. Oh, and there might even be a hair color change involved, too!

For more of the week’s hair and makeup news — including all the glam looks from the 2018 Venice Film Festival and NYFW — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

