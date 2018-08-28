We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen is joined by Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin to talk about the glass hair trend inspired by the amazing Crazy Rich Asians press tour and of course, the film itself.

But first, conversation touches on Harper Beckham’s major new haircut: she got a bob, just like the one her mom Victoria Beckham (a.k.a. Posh Spice) had during the Spice Girls era. Surely, this 7-year-old is the chicest of all time — you can pretty much predict that this will be a big haircut for back-to-school.

Then, conversation moves to the crazy rich-looking hair from Crazy Rich Asians. The secret of the look according to the blockbuster’s hairstylist Heike Merker: fancy and expensive looking hair comes down to shine and shine alone. It’s all about the gloss to have crazy expensive hair (no split ends and fly-aways allowed, either) — check out the whole discussion on how to nab the look for yourself here!

