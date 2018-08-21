We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

‘Get Tressed With Us’ Podcast: Madelaine Petsch and More Stars Rock the 2018 Teen Choice Awards

This week, Gwen and deputy beauty, and senior reporter Travis and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen to the program to talk about the next-level straight-yet-shaggy platinum almost-bob that Bebe Rexha rocked at the 2018 VMAs held at Radio City Music Hall in NYC on Monday, August 20.

‘Get Tressed With Us’ Podcast: Justine Marjan Spills the Backstory on Khloe Kardashian’s New Bob

But first, conversation touches on all of the lengthy manes (and wigs) that also stole the show on the red carpet at the annual MTV bonanza. From JLo’s cascading glossy honey blonde to Winnie Harlow’s sleek and shiny raven strands, the biggest hair trend on the red carpet was longer-than-long lengths.

Then, conversation moves to Rexha’s signature icy blonde bob, which she managed to have oodles of texture in, while wearing it straight. The secrets to the look: fancy razor work and dry styling spray. For the details on how Stephen’s crafted the look for the chart topper and to find out why Stephen doesn’t like to shell out for fancy hair sheers, check out the whole discussion here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!