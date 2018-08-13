For the latest beauty and style trends subscribe to our new podcast Get Tressed With Us below! Get $10 off your entire purchase at onetwocosmetics.com and use discount offer code LASHWEEKLY

We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin break down the best looks from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 12. While there were plenty of ladies who brought it on the red carpet, Gwen was particularly obsessed with her fellow redhead Madelaine Petch’s center-parted ponytail, and the team welcomes ginger experts Adrienne and Stephanie Vendetti of How to Be a Redhead to recap the actress’ beach-ready tousled tresses and glowing makeup.

In keeping with summer’s two-piece outfit trend, the Riverdale star rocked a lace-embellished Giambattista Valli floral top and bottom with black platform Giuseppe Zanotti pumps at the surf-inspired award show. It was an understated, summery glam moment that was perfectly complemented by her shimmering toffee lip, bronzy smokey eye, bold brows and undone updo.

