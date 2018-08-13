It’s the summer of the matchy matchy two-piece outfit, and Billie Lourd got the memo. The American Horror Story actress attended the 2018 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA, over the weekend, and she looked like real life picnic blanket (in the best possible way!) in her red and white gingham crop top and matching pants look on Saturday, August 11.

Lourd’s two-piece number featured a cute tie-front top and matching high-waisted pants by Reformation. She paired the set with whimsical accessories, including celestial-inspired jewelry (think: moon necklaces and star earrings) and pink heart-shaped frames by Chrome Hearts that quite literally had her seeing the world through rose-colored glasses.

The farmer-chic look (the actress even captioned the selfie with the “👩🏻‍🌾😍👩🏻‍🌾” emojis) offered a fun, flirty and festival-appropriate take on the retro-inspired two-piece trend that has also been rocked by JLo and Hailey Baldwin this summer.

For a night out with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on July 9, the “Jenny From the Block” singer was sexy in the Naked Wardrobe Don’t Stripe Out Crop Top and Pants, which includes a bra top and wide-leg trousers. She finished off the look with a cropped white sweater, nude platform sandals and a striped bag that was all kinds of dinner date chic.

Baldwin, meanwhile, was out in NYC with her fiancé Justin Bieber on July 5 in a high-fashion spin on the Canadian tuxedo (a nod to her beau’s heritage, perhaps?). She doubled up on dark-wash Versace denim and added a white crop top and matching kicks for a take on the look that could easily transition to fall.

So whether the rest of your summer plans involve a backyard BBQ, GNO or fashionable fete, Billie, JLo and Hailey prove you can never go wrong with a matching two-piece set.

