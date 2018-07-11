With summer in full swing, Lea Michele just Instagrammed a pic of herself on vacation rocking a pair of white beaded statement earrings that are the perfect warm weather accessory. While we don’t buy into that rule that white is only a before-Labor Day color, there is no denying the vibrant hue feels particularly stylish once the mercury starts to rise and accessorizing with some bold ear candy a la Lea is the perfect way to brighten up any look.

Sporting a $325 green and white stripe duster by AYR and KREWE shades, Lea’s $42 Baublebar drop earrings instantly elevated the look. Clearly basking in that vacation glow, Lea kept her hair and makeup fairly simple, with her radiant skin and that slicked-back ‘do really allowing the jewels to take centerstage.

While any dramatic color or style would do, we love the idea of an eye-catching white earring for summer, and we’ve rounded up some of the best beaded, tasseled and geometric designs. Keep scrolling to shop our favorites!