For the latest beauty and style trends subscribe to our new podcast ‘Get Tressed With Us’ below!

Get $10 off your entire purchase at onetwocosmetics.com and use discount offer code LASHWEEKLY





We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity hair guru Justine Marjan (oh, you know, the mane woman behind Olivia Culpo and the Kardashian-Jenner clan to name a few) to talk all about Khloe Kardashian’s short new ‘do.

As it turns out, Marjan was not the one who actually cut the reality star’s hair into the super blunt style (fellow celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons did the honors), but she did give Kardashian the inspiration for the shorter strands. In late July, Marjan transformed the new mama’s long locks into a “faux bob” that she test drove for a few days before deciding to take the plunge for real.

‘Get Tressed With Us’ Podcast: Amy Adams’ Hairstylist John D. Shares His Summer Styling Tips

‘Get Tressed With Us’ Podcast: Lily James’ Hairstylist Talks ‘Mamma Mia 2’ Press Tour Looks

“I prefer her with short hair. I think it suits her really well,” Justine said of Khloe’s cut. “She’s so fun and playful. It’s less serious. She has the option to be chic if she wears it really straight. She has the option to be playful if she messes it up or flips it around. It’s just a really good look on her.”

‘Get Tressed With Us’ Podcast: The Scoop on Kate Middleton’s Bouncy Wimbledon Blowout

For more of the week’s hair and makeup news — including Culpo’s new hair extensions and why Gwen is obsessed with One Two magnetic eyelashes (listeners get $10 off their order with code “LASHWEEKLY”!) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!