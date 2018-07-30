We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed a celebrity hair guru John D. (the man behind Amy Adams’ luscious locks) to talk all things summer styling — from the best dry shampoo hacks to the easiest summer styling tips and tricks.

While keeping hair looking bouncy and full during hot and humid temps can seem all but impossible, John, who is also a TRESemme celebrity stylist, is all about the dry shampoo. The brand offers an array of options (from volumizing to deodorizing to texturizing), and he recommends a spritz for guys and gals no matter their hair length or texture to keep tresses fresh and touchable while still maintaining shape and style.

Speaking of style, John believes in “practicality” during the summer months. Braids, ponytails and buns never fail to look cool and put together no matter how high the mercury rises. But if you still find yourself dealing with annoying flyaways or a frizzy hairline, he has a genius hack for that. John keeps a teeny tiny boar-bristle brush (a good ol’ fashion toothbrush works just as well!) in his kit at all times that he lightly sprays with hairspray or any holding mist to gently coax the errant strands into place.

And while it may be tempting to douse your mane in dry shampoo — or any product for that matter — when dealing with unruly tresses or after going a few nights in between washes, the mane man emphasizes that less is more. “Start with a little and build,” he shares of applying styling creams and sprays, “that way you never have to wash your hair and start over.”

For more of the week's hair and makeup news — including Julianne Hough's new tresses and why Gwen and Beth are obsessed with One Two magnetic eyelashes

