We are all about that hair! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest mane news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair gurus’ ‘do dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair care, color and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, Us Weekly deputy director of style and beauty Beth Shapouri and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin caught up about Kaia Gerber’s show-stopping hair volume at the Valentino Haute Couture show in Paris last week — and Kate Middleton’s proud momma ‘do for her youngest baby Prince Louis’ christening.

But first, as it happens, Kaia’s major couture mane actually had a maternal link too. The gang talks about the aspirational, larger-than-life hair of Cindy Crawford, who part of the gaggle of supermodels that defined the Glamazon era. Notably, Kaia’s mom was in an iconic Pepsi commercial rocking a strong and statement-making voluminous hairstyle that was part of her signature look — and was seemingly echoed in her daughter’s hair by Redken Creative Director Guido Palau for the Valentino show.

Then conversation turned to another hair moment regarding a momma — though this time referring to Kate Middleton’s look from Prince Louis’ christening — a sophisticated and timeless, yet still voluminous, chignon which was ornamented with an exquisite headbands-style hat. A royally tressed moment for the ages.

For more about looks from Prince Louis’ christening and the other monumental hair moments from Haute Couture week, check out the full episode of Get Tressed With Us here!

