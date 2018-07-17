We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed Drybar founder Alli Webb to the program to talk about those fab hairstyles Kate Middleton was rocking at the Wimbledon men’s and women’s finals over the weekend. As the woman who singlehandedly revolutionized the world of blowouts and hair salons, Webb knows a thing or two about the power of a good ‘do, and there is a no denying the Duchess of Cambridge is officially best tressed.

On Saturday, July 14, the mom of three visited the All England Club with her new sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex (i.e. Meghan Markle), in a tennis ball-inspired printed Jenny Packham frock. Subtly sophisticated as usual, Kate’s ensemble was fairly routine for the stylish royal, but we had our eye on her new caramel hair color.

Having made only a handful of public appearances since the birth of Prince Louis in April, the Duchess’ hair has either been in an updo or obscured by a hat, but her sleek, side-parted blowout (Alli likens it to the classic “Straight Up” style offered at Drybar) for the women’s final revealed some new sun-kissed highlights amidst her shoulder-length auburn locks.

While the new color was exciting in and of itself, it was her fab ‘do at the men’s final on Sunday, July 15, that really stole the show. Wearing a bright yellow Dolce & Gabbana sheath with flutter sleeves (a nod to the Brandon Maxwell number Markle wore a few weeks back, perhaps?), Kate topped off the vibrant frock with glossy, voluminous curls that prove once and for all that big hair is back! Webb says the bouncy mane is a “volumed up” version of the Drybar “Cosmo,” but, if you can’t make it into the salon for professional help, it’s surprisingly simple to recreate the Duchess’ luscious locks at home.

If you are working with freshly cleansed and curled hair, Alli suggests flipping the hair upside down and applying a generous coating of the Drybar Triple Sec 3-in-1 volumizing spray (an all-time favorite of the Stylish team!) from root to tip. Gently massage it into the strands, et voila, your hair is instantly thicker, fuller and bouncier. If you’re like Us and trying to resurrect second- or third-day hair, Alli says you should first remove any excess oil with a dry shampoo before hitting it with the volume spray. Yup, it’s really that easy to channel your inner duchess.

For more on Kate and Meghan’s royal style — including Us Weekly editor in chief Jennifer Peros’ take on the so-called “Markle Effect” — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

