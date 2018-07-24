We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen, deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and Us Weekly beauty and style editor Roxanne Adamiyatt welcomed celebrity hairstylist and creative director of Virtue Hair Adir Abergel to the program to talk about those fab hairstyles that Lily James rocked during the U.S. leg of the press tour for Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

But first, the gang gabs about Cher’s major cameo in the film — and the next-level blonde wig that she wears for it. Conversation then turns to the star of the show, Lily James, and more specifically her effortlessly perfect waves and updos that she wore courtesy of Abergel’s craftsmanship.

Luckily for Us, the hair guru came ready to spill the tea from the products he used to bring out James’ natural waves (hint: he uses more than one kind of curling iron) to the secret to creating a cool, deconstructed updo without the dreaded helmet-hair effect.

For all that and more secrets from the Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again press tour, check out the full podcast here!

