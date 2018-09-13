We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly beauty director Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed celebrity hair guru Justine Marjan (i.e. Olivia Culpo and Khloe Kardashian’s go-to gal) about the biggest trends from the NYFW spring-summer 2019 runways and front rows.

In addition to all of her backstage knowledge from being a TRESemme global celebrity stylist, Marjan worked with blogger and social media star Rocky Barnes during NYFW to create some super cool front row looks (think: scarves woven into mohawk-like braids and bobby pin-adorned ‘dos).

When it comes to Marjan’s favorite looks *on* the runway, she was obsessed with the flower-filled hair at Rodarte and Mansur Gavriel. To recreate the garden party tresses IRL, the hair pro recommends using fake florals instead of live ones, so they are easier to secure with bobby pins.

For more of the week’s hair and makeup news — including what really goes on behind the scenes at a fashion show — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

