Oprah Winfrey has interviewed every type of guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, but not every one has been delightful, she revealed on the Tuesday, November 7, episode of Harry. The legendary host appeared to promote her new book, The Wisdom of Sundays: Life-Changing Insights from Super Soul Conversations.

“You talk about all of the guests you’ve had over years. Has anyone been particularly annoying, where you’re just like, ‘Gosh, I can’t wait for this person to leave?'” Harry Connick Jr. asks Winfrey during the interview, via E!

“Well, I mean, the worst kind of guest — you’ve had this, too — is when you ask them question and they start talking about 1975, and then you think, ‘Oh, we are in 2017. How long is it going to take us to get to 2017?’ That’s the worst,” Winfrey says. “The other worst guests, for me, are those who think whatever they are talking about is so spectacular, and you know it’s not. So, my go to word was always, ‘Wow.’ Like, ‘Wow! Really?'”

But what is the actual “worst?” Well, the one that can’t stop plugging their own products, the 63-year-old host says.

“I had a guest on who was a lawyer and he mentioned the book 29 times. That’s after I started counting. Every sentence started, ‘In my book, in my book, and if you buy my book,’ and so finally, around third segment, I said, ‘We all know the name of the book. Audience, tell him the name of the book … so you don’t have to say the name of the book anymore,'” Winfrey recalls. “After that we started having conversations. Our intention was to tell the people, ‘You don’t have to sell your book. I will mention the book. I will take care of the book.'”

The stars also discuss her longtime success in the hour-long interview special.

“It’s wonderful the way my life has worked out and that I’m really rich and everything. That’s real cool. I really like that,” Winfrey says. Connick quickly teases: “You know how rich you have to be to say it like that? You have to be really rich to say, ‘I’m really rich.'”

Winfrey replies: “Yeah, but I’m not one of those people who ever [lied about being rich], because I used to hate it when really skinny women would come on the show and complain about their thighs: ‘Girl please!'”

