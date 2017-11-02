It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Oprah Winfrey kicked off the 2017 holiday season on Thursday, November 2, with the longest-ever edition of her annual Favorite Things list.

This year’s gift guide includes a whopping 102 items, ranging in price from free (for downloads of Winfrey’s Super Soul Conversations podcast) to $2,000 (for a 55-inch Samsung 4K UHD TV that morphs into a painting). The cost of the entire list runs north of $14,000, according to Fortune.

Scroll down to see a small selection of some of our favorite gift ideas. See the full list of Oprah’s Favorite Things at Oprah.com, Amazon.com/Oprah and in the December 2017 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, on newsstands November 14.