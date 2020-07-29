Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love the holidays? You get to reconnect with old friends, see your family, eat some delicious meals and, of course, give and receive some awesome gifts! We’ve always loved a good Secret Santa, but White Elephant parties have really been blowing up over the past few years. Basically, everyone brings a wrapped gift and takes turns choosing and opening one from the pile. Don’t like what you got? You can steal someone else’s who went before you!

White Elephants can be tons of fun, but they do take some thought and dedicated searching. You want to find a gift that will please any person who ends up bringing it home with them. Get a little creative, get a little funny — there are so many ideas out there. Whether you need a gift idea under $30 or a gift idea under $10, we want to make sure whatever you bring will be a hit. That’s why we put together a list of totally White Elephant-worthy gifts for you. Check them out below!

Best funny gift idea: Throw Throw Burrito

We love the idea of gifting this game because everyone at the party can play it after the gift exchange for some great laughs. It’s an easy board game with an added element of dodgeball, except the ball is a squishy, stuffed burrito. The goal is to earn points, but when a burrito card pops up, such as Burrito War or Burrito Duel, it’s time to throw. Hilarity will definitely ensue!

Get the Throw Throw Burrito game for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best creative gift idea: Marvis 7 Days of Flavor Set

Toothpaste might not initially pop into your head as a gift idea, but this set is going to be a unique winner at any White Elephant gift exchange. Everyone uses toothpaste after all. This adorable set includes seven flavors in seven different colors, so that’s cute enough on its own. This set is actually a little luxurious too — each toothpaste is imported from Florence, Italy!

Get the Marvis 7 Days of Flavor Set for just $36 at Sephora!

Best last-minute gift idea: Printable eGift card

If you forgot to pick up a gift or simply ran out of time, no need to fear. Giftcards.com seriously has gift cards for everything! Grab one for a movie theater, or maybe one for a restaurant you know is in town. There are some awesome fashion, travel and spa options too. Just print it out, put it in an envelope and bring it to the party. A+ gift with almost no effort!

Get a printable eGift card starting at $10 at Giftcards.com!

Best gift idea under $10: Avène Thermal Spring Water

Who doesn’t love a refreshing face mist — especially one made from thermal spring water straight from France? This mist may hydrate and soothe even super sensitive skin. It can be used to freshen up makeup or cool someone down after a workout too!

Get the Avène Thermal Spring Water for just $9 at Dermstore!

Best gift idea under $20: The Good Patch Plant-Based Dream Patch (4-Piece)

This gift is sure to impress simply because it’s something most people haven’t seen before — and something that pretty much everyone would find useful. Just take a patch, stick it on before snoozing and let the melatonin, valerian root and natural hops do their work, claiming to send you into a more restful sleep!

Get The Good Patch Plant-Based Dream Patch (4-Piece) for just $12 at Dermstore!

Best gift idea under $25: Good Day Glass Candle

We love these sleek, modern candles because they come in scents that everyone would love: a delicious Coffee, a fresh Blood Orange and an earthy, woodsy Cologne. They also make for great home decor, and the glass jar can always be reused!

Get a Good Day Glass Candle for just $22 at Anthropologie!

Best gift idea under $30: Grosche Milano Moka Three-Cup Stovetop Espresso Maker

This Italian coffee maker is not only a modern accent to spice up someone’s kitchen, but it’s top quality. It’s lightweight and durable, and it claims to “increase the extraction of caffeine and flavors from the grounds versus filtered coffee, resulting in a stronger, richer brew.” It works on gas and electric stove tops too, making it perfect for a White Elephant exchange!

Get the Grosche Milano Moka Three-Cup Stovetop Espresso Maker for just $26 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

