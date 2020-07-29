Nostalgia: Activated! Tamagotchis Are Back and Better Than Ever

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever feel sentimental for your favorite childhood toys? They introduced a world of wonder to our lives before any phone apps or computer games came along. Sure, maybe we bruised our ankles with a Skip-It, burned our fingers on an Easy-Bake Oven or got nailed in the nose with a Sock’em Bopper (now known as a Socker Bopper), but we’ll cherish those memories forever. One of our favorite toys ever though — one that was actually safe to play with? Our own little virtual pocket pet, the Tamagotchi!

Tamagotchis are what taught our younger selves responsibility, care — and how important it is to always have a charger or fresh batteries on you. Really though, raising our little black-and-white, pixellated pet was an unforgettable time in our lives, and we miss loving it, feeding it — and even cleaning up after it once that food came out the other side. That’s why we are nothing short of obsessed with Tamagotchi On, the newest, majorly upgraded version of the game!

Get the Tamagotchi On (originally $60) starting at just $50 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Carrying this little piece of elevated nostalgia with us is exactly the kind of heartwarming comfort we need this year. This next generation is so impressive too. Yes, it has a backlit, colorful screen, but it can do so much more. You’re still getting that classic egg shape with three simple buttons, and you’ll still be able to feed your pet and clean up after it, but we’re not stopping there!

Help your Tama make friends, go shopping, travel and even find a life partner. Yep, your pet can now get married in the game — and even make a baby! Purely innocent stuff, of course. Even cooler is that the baby will take after its parents, looks-wise. There are millions of characters! Things get even more fun when you start playing games like Library or Dressmaker for Gotchi points, or unlocking new areas like a gym!

This is the 21st century, so you know the tech goes even further than that. Just like how you can play with friends in games like Animal Crossing, you can connect to your friend’s Tamagotchi On device and go on playdates, give gifts, travel together and even marry. Such a cute gift idea for a couple. There’s an app you can connect to too!

Even just the shell design of this Tamagotchi is beautiful. The Wonder Garden, Fairy and Magic themes are sparkly and magical, and they come in a variety of colors like lavender, turquoise, pink and more. This incredible update of a classic ‘90s essential is truly one for the books. Grab one for yourself (or your kids) and see what it’s all about!

