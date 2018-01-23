Oscar Nominations 2018: Biggest Snubs, Surprises and Upsets

Cheers — and confusion! The nominations for the 90th Academy Awards were announced by Tiffany Haddish and Andy Serkis on Tuesday, January 23. Here, Us Weekly has rounded up the biggest snubs and surprises.

1. James Franco’s Disaster

Ouch. Though he’s been nominated for Best Actor for every other dog and pony awards show — and won the Golden Globe — Franco was left out of the category for his work as wacky auteur Tommy Wiseau in The Disaster Artist amid the recent claims of sexual harassment made against him. (The accusations went public right around the Oscar ballot deadline). Franco’s work is a career highlight; don’t kid yourself if you think ugly personal matters don’t affect professional accolades.

2. The Big Sick and the Big Snub

Darn it! The Best Supporting Actress already features two salty moms in Allison Janney (I, Tonya) and Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird). Apparently, there wasn’t room for three, as Holly Hunter was left out for The Big Sick. (Hunter, a Best Actress Oscar winner back in 1994 for The Piano, was No. 3 on Gold Derby’s odds list.) The crowd-pleasing comedy was also left out of the Best Picture category. However, star Kumail Nanjiani and his wife, Emily V. Gordon, did pick up a Best Original Screenplay nod. They should win for that 9/11 joke alone.

3. Sew in Love with Phantom Thread

Judging by the box-office numbers, you likely haven’t seen this high-quality drama about an obnoxiously fussy 1950s London clothing designer. Apparently, the Academy members have — and they thought it was the best thing since sliced mushrooms. (Inside joke for the few people who did catch it.) The film cleaned up in the top categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson), Best Actor (Daniel Day-Lewis) and, rather shockingly, Best Supporting Actress (Lesley Manville). Seeing that Lewis, a three-time Best Actor winner, claims that this was his final role, he was the movie’s only lock. Perhaps surefire winner Gary Oldman will acknowledge him in his acceptance speech.

4. Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You

More crying for poor Elio! Armie Hammer seemed like a shoo-in for his role as a gregarious, though closeted, grad student that falls for a wide-eyed teenager in Call Me By Your Name. Alas, he was left out of the Best Supporting Actor category. In his place: A very well-deserved Woody Harrelson for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Harrelson plays an ailing local police sergeant investigating the murder of a teenage girl. He also tries to pass on some advice to his thick-headed sheriff. Said sheriff is played by Sam Rockwell — also nominated in the category and the odds-on winner.

5. Spielberg Shaft

Inspired by the current political and media firestorms, legendary director Steven Spielberg decided to film the journalism thriller The Post just last summer. For his speedy efforts, he was rewarded with a Golden Globe nomination. But while his film made the cut for Best Picture, he didn’t get the Best Director nod. Call it a weird side effect of a Best Picture category that can have up to 10 nominees while the rest of the lot is limited to five. Plus, there was no denying buzzy (and oh-so-worthy) contenders Jordan Peele for Get Out and Greta Gerwig for Lady Bird. I suppose Spielberg can comfort himself with a blanket made up of all his other trophies.

Another shocker? Wonder Woman received no nods at all for either director Patty Jenkins or lead star Gal Gadot.

The 2018 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air on ABC on Sunday, March 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

