Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Oscars for the second year in a row — and he’s proving that he’s the best man for the job thanks to a new promo.

The one-minute clip jokingly reveals trauma the 50-year-old host has endured since the epic best picture mix-up last year. Recap: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced that La La Land won the category when really it went to Moonlight.

“You know, I dream about it every night,” Kimmel says, as he lays on a therapy couch. “I can’t even open the mail because of all the envelopes. It just piles up.”

He adds: “I feel like I’m losing my mind. The worst part is they want me to do it again.”

The camera then pans to the apparent therapist who is none other than Beatty himself.

“I don’t care what you do,” the Dick Tracy actor tells Kimmel. “Just get out of my house.”

Kimmel joked about the blunder during a monologue on his show that same month. “You figure, well, you know, the host will go on stage and clear this up. Then I remember, oh, I’m the host,” he said at the time. “I was like, ‘Hey, no, I didn’t. I did not pull a prank. If I’d pulled a prank, I wouldn’t have just had the wrong winner’s name on the envelope. There would have been a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in there.”

Thanks to a new six-step process, however, another blunder is unlikely. The PricewaterhouseCoopers firm has detailed new measures, including banning the use of social media backstage, to avoid a repeat. The envelopes will now go through an extensive three-ballot partner check prior to being handed to the presenter.

The 90th annual Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 4.

