Supporting his costar! It’s been 24 years since Jonathan Lipnicki played Renee Zellweger‘s son in Jerry Maguire — but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t support her.

During the 2020 Oscars, the actor, 29, took to Twitter to send his support to Zellweger, 50, after she took home the Academy Award for best lead actress in Judy.

“Congrats Mom!!!” the former child star tweeted on Sunday, February 9.

In 1996, Cameron Crowe‘s romantic comedy also starred Tom Cruise and Cuba Gooding Jr. and was nominated for five Academy Awards; Gooding Jr. took home the award for best supporting actor.

Lipnicki, who was 6 when he filmed Jerry Maguire, struggled with bullies and anxiety after his successful career as a child actor. Although Jerry Maguire was his first role, he went on to star in many projects as a kid, including Stuart Little, Like Mike, The Little Vampire and Dawson’s Creek.

“As a kid/teen I was made fun of relentlessly by some people who are now even my friends on FB,” he wrote on Instagram in 2017. “I was told I was a has-been and would never book a job again. I was made to feel like garbage every day of middle school to the point where I had a panic attack every night before school, because I wondered how I would get through the next day.”

He continued: “Thanks to everyone for the support but I would like to tell you I don’t need sympathy. I’m here because I’m tough. I’m here to help others by sharing my experience. I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor and kids will hopefully see that they can be too.”

During Zellweger’s Oscar speech, she took the time to thank those who bring others together — just like Judy Garland did.

“This past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and across cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us,” the What/If star said on Sunday. “The best among us, who inspire us to find the best in ourselves, when they unite us, when we look to our heroes, we agree, you know? And that matters.”

She also raved over the legacy of the Wizard of Oz star. “Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time,” the Cold Mountain actress continued. “I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set and is also representative of the fact that her legacy of unique exceptionalism and inclusivity and generosity of spirit, it transcends any one artistic achievement. Ms. Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us and this is certainly for you. I am so grateful.”