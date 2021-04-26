While viewers at home were confused when Questlove announced it was time for celebrities in the crowd at the 2021 Oscars to play a music-themed trivia game with less than 20 minutes left of the telecast, the choice proved to be worth it when Glenn Close showed off her dance moves to Experience Unlimited’s “Da Butt.”

After the 74-year-old actress was asked a trivia question about the track and its history with the Oscars, she proved she was familiar with the 1988 song.

“Wait just a second. That’s ‘Da Butt.’ I know, ‘Da Butt,’ it was a classic song by the great Washington, D.C., go-go band E.U.,” she said. “So, wait, no, I remember this. Spike Lee had it written for his brilliant movie, School Daze. Sadly, my friends at the Oscars missed this one and it was not nominated so it couldn’t win.”

She subsequently did the dance — and social media users were quick to react to the moment.

“Glenn Close made my night happy, this dance is already part of the history of the Oscars #Oscars #GlennClose I C O N I C,” one fan tweeted.

Another user wrote, “This year’s #Oscars is like a family party and Glenn Close wins best auntie on the dance floor.”

“Who had Glenn Close Doin Da Butt in front of Daniel Kaluuya on their Oscar bingo card?” a third person tweeted.

A fourth user summed it up: “Give Glenn Close an Oscar for that pls.”

Earlier during the game, Close suggested that Daniel Kaluuya was too young to know Donna Summer’s “Last Dance.”

“I’m sorry but the silly 10:45 ET trivia game ended with Glenn Close tell Daniel Kaluuya he was too young to know Donna Summer and then doing DA BUTT nobody is allowed to complain about this,” another fan tweeted.

A second added, “Glenn Close dunking on Daniel Kaluuya for being too young for Donna Summer was pretty incredible. #Oscars.”

The Hillbilly Elegy star was nominated for her eighth Academy Award during Sunday’s show but lost Best Actress in a Supporting Role to Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari). Close previously spoke to Giuliana Rancic about her dream of winning one of the coveted statues for the first time after eight nominations.

“I have this fantasy — and I think I [would] actually do it — that I might take it to the local library for people to look at; I might take it to the coffee shop I go to a lot,” Close said of a potential win. “So that people can actually see what it’s like. [To] kind of bring this world into everyday life. That’s what I will do.”