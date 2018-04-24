Ever dreamed of lying in bed with a llama or cuddling a kangaroo? Bobbie Jo and Jerry Abrams are living out that fantasy in TLC’s new show Our Wild Life and Us Weekly has the exclusive first look at their fur-filled life.

Though the couple have their hands full with three children, a nanny named Naa Naa and 81 animals, they’re opening up the doors of their chaotic home and inviting viewers inside their adventurous lives.

In this first look, Bobbie Jo walks viewers around their Pinetops, North Carolina, home and introduces her fur babies, some of which include a zebra, wolf, lemur and a bird that swears. Not to mention the other pets that Bobbie Jo says “have special needs,” including a baby kangaroo named Buddy who is missing two fingers.

“No one else wanted them,” Bobbie Jo says of her beloved pets. And while she runs a very full house, it’s not the animals that she can’t control. “The animals are tamed, and the children are wild,” she jokes in the clip.

Though the Abrams family has plenty of space — 16 acres of land to be exact — many of the animals actually live in the house. Other animal siblings of the family include a recently adopted sloth, a camel, alpacas, llamas, wallabies, and more.

Watch the exclusive clip above! TLC’s Our Wild Life premieres Tuesday, May 22, at 10 p.m. ET.

