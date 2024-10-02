Rudy Pankow is reflecting on what caused him to publicly call out Outer Banks fans after they harassed his girlfriend, Elaine Siemek, for years.

“I think a lot of people can intertwine a narrative and what they want to believe,” Pankow, 26, recalled in an interview with Cosmopolitan, which was published on Tuesday, October 1. “And they take it out on someone that doesn’t deserve it.”

Pankow called the fan behavior “unfortunate,” noting that it was a “hard” time for the couple. “And what’s even more unfortunate is that it’s not in my control,” he continued. “That’s why I spoke up — no one should go through something like that.”

When asked whether his statement was effective, Pankow replied, “There were some folks that truly did adhere, and that is great. Then there’s a part of me that was like, ‘Who do I truly care about?’ And that’s how I led my life after that.”

He continued, “I think everyone’s looking to celebrities to figure that out, but it’s a question for everyone.”

Pankow and Siemek, 28, have been an item since they met on the set of Outer Banks, which debuted in 2020. Pankow came to Siemek’s defense in August 2021 after social media trolls attacked their relationship.

“Hello to all, I want to thank my amazing fans/followers who have shown nothing but love and support and are here for just a fun time. Unfortunately I’m here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis,” he wrote via Instagram. “It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal ‘hate.’”

Pankow claimed followers were spreading lies about his girlfriend.

“Accusing someone you don’t know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don’t know the relationship personally. I’m very happy in the relationship I’m in. I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself,” he continued. “To those who are creating such displeasure and opinions about the one I love and my relationship, it’s time to stop. In this era of social engagement and enlightenment I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity.”

The statement concluded: “I was always told the best version of yourself is your most humbled self… I make this statement as my most humbled self and would be so grateful if we all would move forward in positivity and respect. All love, R.”

Siemek broke her silence one year later when she slammed false claims that she cheated on Pankow.

“Please stop posting bulls—- narratives that you make up because you’re bored,” Siemek, who has worked on the Netflix series as an assistant since season 1, wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “It’s exhausting and embarrassing.”

Despite the negativity, the couple has continued to offer glimpses into their romance as they travel the world together in their free time.

“Wherever we head out to, it always feels like home with you,” Pankow wrote via Instagram in November 2023. “Here’s to another year in the bag! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE!! I love you❤️‍🔥.”