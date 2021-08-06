Outer Banks’ Rudy Pankow Slams 'Lies' Being Spread About His Girlfriend

Don’t mess with JJ! Rudy Pankow is firing back at social media trolls who are attacking his girlfriend, Elaine Siemek.

“Hello to all, I want to thank my amazing fans/followers who have shown nothing but love and support and are here for just a fun time. Unfortunately I’m here to call out the disrespect and harassment someone who I love dearly is getting on a daily basis,” the 22-year-old Outer Banks star began alongside a sweet snap with Siemek. “It has gotten to the degree where lies are being spread and accusations are being said that go beyond the normal ‘hate.’”

The actor noted that his love is “the complete opposite” of what she is being accused of.

“Accusing someone you don’t know of being abusive and manipulative is not ok, especially when you don’t know the relationship personally,” Pankow wrote. “I’m very happy in the relationship I’m in. I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself. To those who are creating such displeasure and opinions about the one I love and my relationship, it’s time to stop. In this era of social engagement and enlightenment I want to express the importance to spread positivity and needing to know when it is unfair to express your own distaste for something or someone, especially when you can do it behind an anonymous identity.”

Pankow concluded: “I was always told the best version of yourself is your most humbled self… I make this statement as my most humbled self and would be so grateful if we all would move forward in positivity and respect. All love, R.”

According to IMBd, Siemek worked as an assistant on season 1 of Outer Banks, which stars Pankow, Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, J.D., Austin North and Charles Esten. After meeting on set of the popular Netflix series, the twosome sparked romance speculation in November 2020 when he paid tribute to her on her birthday via Instagram.

“You give me butterflies every day … literally,” Pankow wrote in a since-deleted Instagram caption at the time.

It’s likely that increased interest in Pankow’s offscreen love life is linked to season 2 of Outer Banks dropping on July 30. His costars Stokes and Cline, who portray onscreen couple John B and Sarah Cameron, made headlines in 2020 when they confirmed they were dating in real life. They celebrated their first anniversary in April.

“We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first. We didn’t really have time to even comprehend the question: Is there something here? That was all after the fact,” Stokes told V Man magazine last month. “We’ll be scene partners and take care of each other when it’s an emotional moment…. As soon as we get back to our trailers and we’re taking off our makeup and character clothes, it’s like that world disappears. I’m very thankful for her and the journey we’re on, it’s been awesome.”