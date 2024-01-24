Ozzy Osbourne isn’t ready to say goodbye to performing just yet.

“He won’t tour again, but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly,’” Sharon Osbourne, 75, told Rolling Stone UK during her Cut the Crap tour stop in London on Sunday, January 21. “We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from. His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke.”

Ozzy has had his fair share of health issues through the years that have prevented him from taking the stage. After sustaining a fall in 2019, the rocker underwent four surgeries related to damages, with his most recent spinal surgery taking place in September 2023.

“He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music, you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in,” Sharon, 71, said on Tuesday.

Prior to Sharon’s announcement of her husband’s return, Ozzy expressed his desire to take the stage one last time.

“I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will,” Ozzy told Rolling Stone UK for the magazine’s December/January 2024 cover story.

Ozzy added that he still hoped to do a final performance in the future, even if it’s not on tour.

“For whatever reason, that’s my goal to work to. To do those shows. If it’s at Ozzfest or somewhere, or even a f–king gig at the Roundhouse,” Ozzy said. “If I can’t continue doing shows on a regular basis, I just want to be well enough to do one show where I can say, ‘Hi guys, thanks so much for my life.’ That’s what I’m working towards, and if I drop down dead at the end of it, I’ll die a happy man.”

Ozzy had previously announced in February 2023 that his health issues were preventing him from going on tour, leading to his cancellation of all U.K. and European tour dates.

While he told the outlet that his singing voice is “fine,” he noted that after “three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernetics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak. … Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F—KS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”