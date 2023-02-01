Taking a final bow. Ozzy Osbourne announced that health issues have prevented him from going on tour as planned.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement on Wednesday, February 1. “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

The 74-year-old rocker noted that he was “humbled” that so many of his fans have “patiently” waited for him to take the stage again. “But in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really F–KS ME UP, more than you will ever know,” Osbourne continued. “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way.”

According to the Black Sabbath performer, he and his team are working on finding a way for him to continue singing live “without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The British musician, who has been married to Sharon Osbourne since 1982, concluded by giving a shout-out to his loved ones. “I want to thank my family……my band……my crew……my longtime friends, @JudasPriest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have,” he wrote. “I love you all.”

Ozzy has struggled with his health for several years. In January 2020, the Osbournes alum revealed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease one year prior.

“It’s been terribly challenging for us all,” he said on Good Morning America. “I did my last show New Year’s Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves. … I just hope [my fans] hang on and they’re there for me because I need them.”

Sharon, 70, added at the time that her husband’s diagnosis wasn’t “a death sentence” but would take some adjusting. “It does affect certain nerves in your body. And it’s like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day,” she explained.

Two years later, the former America’s Got Talent judge announced that Ozzy was undergoing a “very major” surgery. “It’s really going to determine the rest of his life,” she said on The Talk UK in June 2022, without going into further detail about what the operation entailed.

The “Crazy Train” artist shared a positive update on his health three months after news of his procedure made headlines. “Since I’ve had the surgery, I’ve improved quite considerably,” he told GMA in September 2022, noting that he “can hold [his] head up” better than before his operation. “I have to negotiate everywhere I want to go, and I tire easily, but I’m well. My family have been absolutely wonderful while I’ve been laid up.”

Sharon and Ozzy share daughters Aimee Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne, along with son Jack Osbourne. The Grammy winner is also the father of three children from a previous marriage.