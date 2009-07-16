Pal: Jon Gosselin’s New Girlfriend “Is Bisexual”

Jon Gosselin's new wild girlfriend, Hailey Glassman, "is bisexual," one of her college pals confirms to the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

"She's open about it, and I've seen it happen," the friend goes on. Glassman — who was arrested in 2005 for marijuana possession — is more serious about women than men, a college classmate says.

"Guys have just been hookups," the classmate tells Us. "With girls, there have been actual relationships." Glassman, 22, — the daughter of the plastic surgeon who performed Kate's free tummy tuck — went public with Jon, 32, by holding hands with him before boarding Ed Hardy designer Christian Audigier's yacht in St. Tropez last week.

The wannabe reality star (she tried out for MTV's Real World and Oxygen's Bad Girls Club) is cozying up to the father of eight "to get famous," multiple friends confirm to Us.

Jon doesn't seem to mind. "He's excited to live this new lifestyle," pal Brian Sep says. (After splitting with Kate, he told cameras on his reality show: "I have a new chapter in my life — I'm only 32!")

Jon reunited with Kate at their $1.1 million Pennsylvania home earlier this afternoon. On Tuesday, shortly after arriving in the United States, he told photographers that his girlfriend was staying in France and that he had to come home to "work." (He said he still has 34 more episodes of TLC's Jon and Kate Plus 8 to shoot.) For more details on Hailey's wild past, how she and Jon first hooked up and what they did on their all-expenses paid getaway (their luxe room cost $2,515 nightly!), pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

