Parker McCollum Jokes About Falling on Stage: ‘Already Up on TikTok’

By
Parker McCollum Pokes Fun at Himself After Falling on Stage
Terry Wyatt/WireImage

Parker McCollum handled his recent stage fall like a cowboy — by dusting off his boots and poking fun at his own tumble.

“That s–t’s already up on TikTok,” McCollum, 32, joked during his Rio Rancho, New Mexico, show on Friday, August 23, after stumbling mid-performance. “Come on with it, baby! I got no shame!”

Per an Instagram video of the show, the country singer told the crowd, “I don’t give a damn!” before returning to his set on the Burn It Down Tour.

Earlier in his set, McCollum was playing the guitar as he walked down a set of stairs on the stage. Before reaching the bottom, he slipped and fell onto the floor, doing a summersault before popping back up. McCollum had a surprised look on his face, according to a fan video shared via TikTok.

McCollum’s special guest for the night, Corey Kent, had a front row seat for his fall and couldn’t help but troll him for what transpired.

“You know I gotta check this for you!” Kent, 30, teased via an Instagram video shared on Saturday, August 24, as he joined McCollum on stage and went straight for the stairs to make sure they were safe to walk on. “Come on dog!” McCollum playfully responded.

After Kent confirmed that the staircase was “good,” McCollum flipped the script and asked him if he’d “ever busted ass on stage?”

Kent conceded, “One time in Florida,” telling McCollum and the concertgoers that he “got up” successfully with no scratches. The musicians then proceeded to play for the rowdy crowd and get on with the show.

“@parkermccollum even makes falling on stage look good!” Kent captioned his video recap of the night, applauding McCollum.

Parker McCollum Pokes Fun at Himself After Falling on Stage
Scott Legato/Getty Images

McCollum’s Friday show marked his return to the stage after welcoming his first baby. The “Like a Cowboy” singer announced on August 9, that his and wife Hailey Ray Light’s son, Major, was born one day prior.

The couple shared a series of photos from the hospital with their newborn wrapped in a blue blanket with a white beanie that had blue trim.

Light wore a floral blue dress in honor of the occasion, while McCollum donned a blue T-shirt, jeans and a white hat. “You are everything I have ever wanted & more,” Light wrote via Instagram earlier this month after returning home with their bundle of joy.

Ahead of Major’s birth, McCollum revealed how he got the idea for his son’s unique moniker. “It’s dope,” McCollum said during a July appearance on the Spencer Graves Show. “I was watching Rose Bowl highlights and I saw [former Texas Longhorns QB] Major Applewhite, and I was like ‘Damn. Major McCollum would be sick.’”

McCollum said Major’s middle name, Yancey, was his wife’s idea. “That’s what she wants. She likes Major Yancey,” he concluded.

